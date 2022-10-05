Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 19,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

