Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

