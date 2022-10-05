Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.
Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Featured Articles
