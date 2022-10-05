Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $248.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 1,031,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after buying an additional 268,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 120.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

