Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.80. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

