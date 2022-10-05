Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$23.91 billion and a PE ratio of 33.18. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.77 and a 12 month high of C$83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.91.
In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,946.50.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
