Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

