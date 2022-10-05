Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.48

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.48 and traded as low as C$70.90. Domtar shares last traded at C$71.48, with a volume of 1,772 shares trading hands.

Domtar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.03.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

