Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 1.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 7,664 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

