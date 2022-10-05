Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 61,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 434,600 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 315,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 198,083 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,972 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,588,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

