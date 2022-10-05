Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 193,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

