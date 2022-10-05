Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
