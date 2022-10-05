Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

