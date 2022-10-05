Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

