Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,909. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.