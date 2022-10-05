Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 48,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.