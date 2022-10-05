Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 48,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.93.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
