Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EVF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.