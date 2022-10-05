Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,630. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

