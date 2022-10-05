Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 1,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.