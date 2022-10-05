Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. 1,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $33.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.