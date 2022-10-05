Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.86.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

