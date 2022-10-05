Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ETW traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 1,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

