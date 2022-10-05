Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE EXG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 5,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,061. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.