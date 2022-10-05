Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE EXG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 5,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,061. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.