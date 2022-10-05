eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $44.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.61.

EBAY stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of eBay by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,645 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,206 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

