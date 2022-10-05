Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ECL opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.