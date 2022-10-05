Edgecoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.00 billion and $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,999,812,595 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Edgecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.