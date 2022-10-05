Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 6,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,708,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $834.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

