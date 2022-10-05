Efinity Token Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $55.46 million and $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.56 or 0.99982004 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00063714 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

About Efinity Token

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,736,572 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

