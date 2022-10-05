Elanor Retail Property Fund (ERF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.36 on October 23rd

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Elanor Retail Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.
Elanor Retail Property Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Retail Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Retail Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.