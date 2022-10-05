EMIS Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 17.60 (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,892.96 ($22.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.23. EMIS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,304.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

