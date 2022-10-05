EMIS Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 17.60 (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,892.96 ($22.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,874.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,629.23. EMIS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,116 ($13.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,918 ($23.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,304.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
