Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS) Trading Up 1.3%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:EOPS – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 14,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 2,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.
