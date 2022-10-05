Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.83

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 4667965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.03.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

