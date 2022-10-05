Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.96. 144,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,871. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

