EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Trading 3.9% Higher

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.50. 18,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 539,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,084.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 529,285 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.