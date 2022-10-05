EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Trading 3.9% Higher

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.50. 18,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 539,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.
Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,084.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,492,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 890,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 529,285 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
