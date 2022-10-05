Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Enova International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enova International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enova International Stock Up 7.0 %

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

ENVA stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Enova International has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Enova International’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

