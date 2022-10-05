Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Harrold J. Rust Sells 4,500 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,090. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

