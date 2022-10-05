Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Harrold J. Rust Sells 4,500 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,090. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

