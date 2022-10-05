Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $268.06 and last traded at $270.25. 16,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,014,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 60.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

