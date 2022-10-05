Equilibria Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.62 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. Equilibria has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equilibria has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equilibria alerts:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Equilibria Profile

Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Equilibria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equilibria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equilibria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equilibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equilibria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.