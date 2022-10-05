Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

