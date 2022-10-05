Ethermon (EMON) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Ethermon has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethermon has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethermon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ethermon

Ethermon’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethermon’s official website is www.ethermon.io.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethermon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethermon using one of the exchanges listed above.

