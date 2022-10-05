Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.32

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.43) to €23.30 ($23.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

