Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.88

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 29561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
Evotec Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
