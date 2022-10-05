Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 284,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,729,310. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

