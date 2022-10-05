Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. 76,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

