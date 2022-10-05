Excalibur Management Corp Has $2.01 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $156.78. 97,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.19 and a 200 day moving average of $212.63.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

