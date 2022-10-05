Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $92.68. 124,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.