Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 909,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

