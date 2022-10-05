Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 1,018 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 615,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,362. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.