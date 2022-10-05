Excalibur Management Corp Purchases Shares of 338 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.29. 15,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.23 and a twelve month high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More
