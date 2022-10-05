Excalibur Management Corp Sells 3,270 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE D traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $68.96. 134,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

