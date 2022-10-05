Experty Wisdom Token Price Reaches $0.0334 (WIS)

Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Experty Wisdom Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $15,077.00 worth of Experty Wisdom Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Experty Wisdom Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Experty Wisdom Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Experty Wisdom Token Coin Profile

Experty Wisdom Token’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Experty Wisdom Token’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins. The official website for Experty Wisdom Token is experty.io/en. Experty Wisdom Token’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty's mission is to encourage the adoption of crytpocurrencies on a global scale by creating easy to use solutions that unleash the growth potential of every professional and company in the world.It creates a platform to allow you to receive relevant messages from founders, executives, and researchers interested in DeFi and connect with companies.”

