Family CFO Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109,921 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 480,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,479,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 315,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

