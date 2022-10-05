FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $159.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.63.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 236,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.