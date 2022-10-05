FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 1.5 %

FedEx stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.19 and its 200 day moving average is $212.63. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.